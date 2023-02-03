Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto 117, Houston 111

Barnes 4-11 2-2 13, Siakam 10-20 2-3 23, Achiuwa 2-7 5-9 9, Trent Jr. 10-15 4-4 29, VanVleet 10-22 7-9 32, Banton 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 5-11 0-0 11, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-90 20-27 117.

HOUSTON (111)

Martin Jr. 8-9 3-3 20, Smith Jr. 4-9 4-5 14, Sengun 6-10 9-12 21, Gordon 10-15 6-7 28, Nix 3-13 0-0 7, Eason 1-5 0-0 2, Tate 1-5 1-4 3, Fernando 0-3 1-2 1, Christopher 7-8 0-0 15, Mathews 0-2 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-80 24-33 111.

Toronto 20 35 30 32 117
Houston 21 27 24 39 111

3-Point Goals_Toronto 15-39 (Trent Jr. 5-9, VanVleet 5-11, Barnes 3-7, Siakam 1-3, Boucher 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Achiuwa 0-2, Flynn 0-2), Houston 7-21 (Smith Jr. 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Christopher 1-1, Martin Jr. 1-1, Nix 1-7, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-2). Fouled Out_Toronto 1 (Achiuwa), Houston None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Achiuwa, Boucher 8), Houston 40 (Smith Jr. 8). Assists_Toronto 21 (Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet 4), Houston 22 (Gordon, Nix 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 25, Houston 26. A_16,585 (18,500)

