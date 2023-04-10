Toronto 2, Florida 1

Toronto 0 1 0 1 \u2014 2 Florida 0 0 1 0 \u2014 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 40 (Marner, Brodie), 17:47. Third Period_2, Florida, Montour 16 (M.Staal, Verhaeghe), 9:36. Overtime_3, Toronto, Tavares 36 (Rielly), 4:38. Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-7-7-3_25. Florida 15-17-13-2_47. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 2. Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 27-10-5 (47 shots-46 saves). Florida, Lyon 9-3-2 (25-23). A_18,521 (19,250). T_2:24. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Gibbons.