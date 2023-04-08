Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 30 3 3 3
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 Ward lf 3 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 2 3 Trout cf 4 1 1 2
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 2 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Merrifield lf 4 0 1 0 Lamb 1b 4 0 0 0
Varsho lf 0 0 0 0 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 0 0
Espinal 2b 4 1 1 1 O'Hoppe c 2 0 0 0
Luplow dh 3 0 0 0 Fletcher ss 2 0 0 1
Biggio ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Rengifo ph 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0
Toronto 000 100 300 4
Los Angeles 200 100 000 3

E_Bichette (2), Kirk (1), Guerrero Jr. (1). DP_Toronto 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Ohtani (1). HR_Bichette (2), Trout (2). S_Fletcher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Bassitt W,1-1 6 2 3 2 5 5
García H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romano S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Sandoval 6 6 1 1 1 2
Moore H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Herget L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Wantz 2 0 0 0 0 3
More for you

WP_Sandoval.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:33. A_44,735 (45,517).

Written By