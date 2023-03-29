Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 66 37.5 583-1226 .476 89-271 346-451 .767 1601 24.3
VanVleet 64 36.9 416-1044 .398 197-565 232-259 .896 1261 19.7
Trent 63 32.6 394-907 .434 162-437 166-198 .838 1116 17.7
Anunoby 62 35.6 390-819 .476 130-335 138-165 .836 1048 16.9
Barnes 71 35.0 430-946 .455 61-210 183-235 .779 1104 15.5
Poeltl 20 28.3 122-184 .663 0-0 38-64 .594 282 14.1
Boucher 70 20.2 242-491 .493 57-176 117-156 .750 658 9.4
Achiuwa 49 21.1 167-352 .474 23-91 81-118 .686 438 8.9
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Flynn 49 13.1 78-222 .351 45-128 21-29 .724 222 4.5
Banton 27 9.3 46-112 .411 13-46 15-19 .789 120 4.4
Young 54 14.7 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.4
Koloko 52 14.1 63-136 .463 1-10 36-55 .655 163 3.1
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Barton 12 12.2 13-47 .277 5-25 2-2 1.000 33 2.8
Dowtin 22 10.3 25-56 .446 5-16 5-7 .714 60 2.7
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
Harper 5 3.2 4-8 .500 2-5 0-0 .000 10 2.0
Wieskamp 5 6.0 3-8 .375 3-7 0-0 .000 9 1.8
TEAM 76 241.6 3169-6935 .457 823-2442 1419-1813 .783 8580 112.9
OPPONENTS 76 241.6 3072-6265 .490 924-2467 1417-1776 .798 8485 111.6
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 123 394 517 7.8 391 5.9 215 0 55 163 34
VanVleet 28 237 265 4.1 450 7.0 176 1 112 129 36
Trent 29 138 167 2.7 100 1.6 100 0 103 53 14
Anunoby 90 224 314 5.1 119 1.9 187 0 120 130 45
Barnes 170 315 485 6.8 344 4.8 160 1 74 141 57
Poeltl 66 125 191 9.6 45 2.3 65 0 27 23 30
Boucher 152 249 401 5.7 28 .4 136 0 45 38 62
Achiuwa 90 201 291 5.9 48 1.0 94 0 27 55 28
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Flynn 15 56 71 1.4 65 1.3 60 0 19 23 4
Banton 9 27 36 1.3 29 1.1 31 0 13 16 12
Young 71 95 166 3.1 75 1.4 88 0 54 42 5
Koloko 77 81 158 3.0 26 .5 122 1 19 18 55
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Barton 3 15 18 1.5 12 1.0 12 0 7 3 2
Dowtin 6 17 23 1.0 26 1.2 12 0 8 5 2
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
Harper 1 1 2 .4 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Wieskamp 0 2 2 .4 1 .2 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 972 2306 3278 43.1 1800 23.7 1535 3 715 867 397
OPPONENTS 701 2510 3211 42.2 1982 26.1 1510 3 465 1204 346
