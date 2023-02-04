Troy 68, Texas St. 64

Martin 4-7 1-2 9, Morgan 5-10 4-6 14, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 6-14 4-4 20, Mason 1-7 0-0 2, Ceaser 2-4 3-6 8, Coleman 1-1 1-1 3, Sykes 2-6 0-0 4, Love 0-0 1-1 1. Totals 22-52 14-20 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling