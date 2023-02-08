Skip to main content
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 80, Chimacum 34

Annie Wright 80, East Jefferson Co-op 34

Camas 93, Battle Ground 78

Cascade Christian 52, Life Christian Academy 51

Clover Park 65, Orting 45

Dufur, Ore. 65, Glenwood 41

East Valley (Spokane) 74, Clarkston 70

Gonzaga Prep 69, Mead 56

Hermiston, Ore. 64, Southridge 54

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 65, Lyle-Wishram 41

Kamiakin 82, Hanford 47

Klahowya 44, Bellevue Christian 43

La Conner 48, Coupeville 22

Lewis and Clark 55, Central Valley 51

Liberty Christian 52, Touchet 42

Mt. Spokane 79, Ridgeline 55

North Central 66, Ferris 56

Pullman 81, Rogers (Spokane) 42

Richland 71, Walla Walla 48

Seattle Christian 55, Vashon Island 54

South Wasco County, Ore. 78, Trout Lake 44

University 74, Cheney 39

West Valley (Spokane) 53, Shadle Park 38

White River 63, Franklin Pierce 61

Woodland 59, Ridgefield 53

District Tournament=

Class 1A District 5=

La Salle 58, Royal 33

Naches Valley 61, Wahluke 39

Toppenish 61, Connell 45

More for you

Zillah 86, Kiona-Benton 51

Class 1B District 1=

Lopez 52, Fellowship Christian 42

Lummi 59, Orcas Island 52

Tulalip Heritage 68, Shoreline Christian 56

Class 1B District 2=

Crosspoint Academy 60, Northwest Yeshiva 52

Summit Classical Christian 72, Pope John Paul II 50

Class 1B District 7=

Cusick 54, Odessa 32

Inchelium 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 51

Wilbur-Creston 57, Curlew 52

Class 2A District 2=

Lindbergh 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 51

Class 2A District 5/6=

Selkirk 67, Othello 55

Class 2B District 5=

Cle Elum/Roslyn 85, Warden 36

Columbia (Burbank) 71, Goldendale 30

Dayton/Waitsburg 65, White Swan 47

Tri-Cities Prep 61, Mabton 37

Class 3A District 2=

Blanchet 70, Franklin 38

Ingraham 61, Roosevelt 50

Lakeside (Seattle) 52, Ballard 39

Nathan Hale 60, Lincoln 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press