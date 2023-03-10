UAB 76, North Texas 69

T.Brewer 1-6 0-0 2, Buffen 4-9 4-6 13, Jemison 1-2 0-0 2, Lovan 3-6 3-4 9, Walker 8-18 10-11 32, Gaines 2-5 3-4 7, Davis 3-4 5-7 11, Toney 0-2 0-0 0, L.Brewer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 25-32 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling