UAB 83, UTSA 78

T.Brewer 6-11 0-0 12, Buffen 6-9 2-3 16, Jemison 3-8 2-4 8, Gaines 2-8 0-1 4, Walker 8-19 5-6 25, Toney 2-3 3-6 7, E.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Lovan 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 31-64 14-23 83.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling