UC Davis 58, Cal Poly 52

Rocak 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-11 8-10 12, Milling 3-7 3-4 10, Pepper 5-18 7-7 20, DeBruhl 4-8 0-2 11, Borra 1-1 1-4 3. Totals 16-48 19-27 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling