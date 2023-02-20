UC Davis 76, UC San Diego 66

Kosakowski 0-4 0-0 0, Nwaokorie 4-10 2-3 13, Anderson 10-21 2-2 24, Pope 4-12 5-7 14, Roquemore 1-3 2-2 5, DeGraaf 3-4 0-0 6, Tshimanga 0-1 4-4 4, Vulikic 0-1 0-0 0, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 15-18 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling