UC Irvine 55, Cal Poly 54

Koroma 1-10 5-6 7, Stevenson 5-12 0-0 12, Franklin 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 4-9 4-4 13, Sanders 3-9 0-0 8, Taylor 1-3 3-4 5, Pierce 1-5 0-0 3, Fleming 2-2 0-0 6, Penn-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Prukop 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 12-14 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling