UC Irvine 75, CS Bakersfield 51

Collum 7-15 0-2 14, Henson 6-8 2-2 14, Smith 5-12 0-0 10, McGhee 2-6 0-0 5, Reynolds 1-6 0-0 2, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Panopio 0-2 1-2 1, Hunter 0-7 1-1 1, Kas.Watson 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 23-62 4-7 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling