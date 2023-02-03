UC Irvine 76, UC San Diego 60

McBirney-Griffin 5-7 0-0 10, Tillis 2-5 5-6 9, Baker 6-15 4-4 18, Crockrell 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 5-13 0-0 14, Ujadughele 2-5 0-0 4, Hohn 1-4 0-0 3, Butler 3-5 0-0 6, Keeler 2-2 0-0 4, Hutchison 2-3 0-0 4, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 9-10 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling