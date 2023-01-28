UC Riverside 72, UC San Diego 65

Kosakowski 1-3 0-0 2, Nwaokorie 6-11 0-2 16, Anderson 5-14 4-7 14, Pope 5-13 2-6 15, Roquemore 4-8 0-0 9, Vulikic 1-2 0-0 2, Tshimanga 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 24-53 9-18 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling