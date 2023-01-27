UC San Diego 65, CS Northridge 57

Kosakowski 2-4 0-0 6, Nwaokorie 2-10 2-2 7, Anderson 5-11 3-4 14, Pope 7-17 4-5 20, Roquemore 4-5 0-0 10, Tshimanga 2-3 2-2 6, Vulikic 1-2 0-0 2, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 11-13 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling