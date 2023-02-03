UC Santa Barbara 68, Cal Poly 62

Koroma 6-12 1-2 13, Stevenson 4-6 2-2 12, Franklin 2-3 0-0 4, Sanders 3-10 3-4 11, Taylor 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 3-7 5-6 12, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Penn-Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 11-14 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling