UC Santa Barbara 78, Long Beach St. 73

George 5-9 0-0 11, L.Traore 8-12 1-1 17, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, A.Traore 5-8 2-4 12, Tsohonis 8-15 0-0 16, Hunter 1-6 2-2 4, Stroud 2-3 0-0 4, Rotegaard 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 32-57 5-7 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling