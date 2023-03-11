UC Santa Barbara 92, UC Riverside 87

Olbrich 4-5 3-4 12, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 7-13 12-12 31, Pullin 10-17 4-5 24, Tattersall 2-5 0-1 5, J.Hartwell 4-9 2-2 12, Martinez 1-4 0-0 3, Salaridze 0-2 0-0 0, Pickens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 21-24 87.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling