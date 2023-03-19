UCLA 67, Sacramento St. 45

Natabou 8-12 0-2 16, Dean 3-19 4-4 11, Olivares 3-5 3-7 10, Peneueta 1-2 0-0 3, Randhawa 0-5 0-2 0, Amusan 2-6 0-0 5, Versteeg 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-50 7-15 45
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling