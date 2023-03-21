UCLA 82, Oklahoma 73

Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Llanusa 6-11 0-0 15, Robertson 1-4 0-0 2, Tot 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 7-14 9-14 24, Culliton 1-1 2-2 4, Joens 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 2-3 1-2 6, Vann 4-13 6-6 14, Totals 24-58 18-24 73
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling