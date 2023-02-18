UMass 69, Rhode Island 45

Kante 4-6 1-2 9, Leveque 2-8 0-0 4, Luis 7-11 0-0 14, K.Thompson 6-10 2-2 15, Weeks 2-8 0-1 5, Gapare 4-9 1-2 11, Diggins 4-5 0-0 9, G.Thompson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 4-7 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling