Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 55

Goodrick 5-8 1-2 12, Ta.Armstrong 3-11 1-2 7, Tr.Armstrong 1-4 0-0 2, Nottage 1-3 0-2 3, Battin 5-10 1-3 11, Tchoukuiengo 4-5 3-4 12, Quintana 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 1-5 1-2 3, Ighoefe 0-1 1-2 1, Stone 1-2 0-0 2, Rasmussen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-17 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling