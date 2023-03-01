Utah Valley St. 78, Texas-Arlington 59

Domingos 5-6 0-0 10, Castro 1-6 1-2 4, Gibson 6-15 2-2 16, Johnson-Cash 2-3 0-0 4, Weaver 3-6 0-0 7, Humphrey 4-11 1-3 10, Talbot 3-11 0-0 8, Walker 0-6 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 4-7 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling