UTEP 65, No. 21 Middle Tennessee 62

Whitson 6-16 0-0 18, Boldyreva 2-4 0-0 4, Gregory 6-12 5-5 20, Wheeler 0-3 1-4 1, Whittington 2-8 0-0 6, Malashka 5-8 3-5 13, Blakely 0-5 0-0 0, Grannum 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 9-14 62
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling