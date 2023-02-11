UTEP 77, UTSA 66

Frazier 4-8 0-0 10, Onyema 3-5 4-6 10, Solomon 3-11 2-2 8, Givance 2-5 3-4 8, Hardy 4-10 2-7 12, Dos Anjos 5-9 0-0 12, Kalu 2-5 0-0 4, Sibley 0-3 0-0 0, Zachery 4-5 2-3 11, Lemus 0-0 2-3 2. Totals 27-61 15-25 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling