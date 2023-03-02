UTSA 78, Charlotte 73

Khalifa 9-13 4-4 27, Folkes 2-2 1-2 5, Gipson 1-6 0-0 3, Threadgill 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 8-16 2-3 20, Patterson 1-7 0-0 2, Milicic 4-6 0-0 11, Graves 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-56 10-13 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling