UTSA 84, Rice 79

Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Sabally 0-1 2-2 2, Buggs 8-10 2-2 23, Medor 4-11 6-8 14, Richards 2-9 1-2 6, Germany 8-15 0-3 16, Farmer 8-10 2-2 18, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 13-19 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling