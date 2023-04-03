Villar homers twice, Giants hit 7 in romp over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Monday afternoon.
Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep for San Francisco, which hit its most home runs since July 2, 2002, at Colorado. The team record of eight was eight at Milwaukee on April 30, 1961, when Willie Mays hit four.