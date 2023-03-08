W. Kentucky 73, UTEP 67

Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Onyema 2-6 0-0 4, Solomon 8-15 2-5 18, Givance 6-14 0-0 15, Hardy 6-15 0-0 16, Lemus 0-2 0-2 0, Kalu 4-7 2-3 10, Sibley 0-2 0-0 0, D.Hamilton 1-2 0-0 2, Zachery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 4-10 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling