W. Kentucky 74, UTEP 69

Frazier 5-9 5-6 17, Onyema 3-7 2-2 8, Solomon 1-5 3-6 5, Givance 6-11 1-3 18, Hardy 6-10 1-2 15, Sibley 1-5 0-1 2, Dos Anjos 1-8 0-0 2, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 1-2 0-0 2, D.Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 12-20 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling