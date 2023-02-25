Wagner 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Fletcher 1-1 2-2 4, B.Brown 4-11 2-4 11, Ezquerra 4-10 0-0 10, Hunt 6-12 3-4 17, Williams 3-9 0-0 6, Price Noel 2-4 0-0 5, Lewis 4-5 0-0 8, J.Brown 2-6 2-2 7, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 9-12 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling