Walker's 12-game hitting streak ends in 5-0 loss to Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis rookie Jordan Walker's hitting streak ended at 12 games when he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the Cardinals' 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old tied the record for longest hitting streak at the start of a career by a player 20 or younger, set by Eddie Murphy, who hit in 12 straight games with the Philadelphia Athletics from Aug. 26, 1912, to Sept. 5, 1912. The longest streak at the start of a career, regardless of age, is 17 by Chuck Aleno of the 1941 Cincinnati Reds and David Dahl of the 2016 Colorado Rockies.