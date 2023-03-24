Washington 136, San Antonio 124

Bates-Diop 8-13 0-2 20, Johnson 11-17 5-9 30, Mamukelashvili 5-8 0-0 10, Branham 7-15 0-0 15, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Barlow 2-3 0-0 4, Champagnie 5-8 1-1 12, McDermott 6-14 3-3 18, Graham 2-8 0-0 5, Wesley 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 51-101 9-15 124.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling