Washington 70, California 54

Lutje Schipholt 7-13 5-6 19, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 2-11 1-2 6, Martin 3-12 1-2 8, McIntosh 1-5 0-0 2, Bush 0-1 2-2 2, Langarita 1-3 0-0 2, Onyiah 3-4 0-0 6, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-3 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 21-59 9-12 54
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling