Washington 72, No. 2 Stanford 67

Brink 5-11 4-4 14, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 8-14 2-3 18, Jump 3-9 2-2 10, Lepolo 1-3 0-0 2, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-3 4-4 8, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 5-9 0-0 15, Totals 24-50 12-13 67

WASHINGTON (13-9)

Daniels 5-12 5-6 15, Schwartz 3-7 2-2 9, Van Dyke 5-11 2-2 14, Noble 1-5 2-2 5, Oliver 2-4 0-3 4, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 1-1 2-2 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Ladine 8-17 3-4 21, Totals 25-58 16-21 72

Stanford 17 17 20 13 67
Washington 8 30 15 19 72

3-Point Goals_Stanford 7-16 (Jump 2-7, Demetre 5-9), Washington 6-20 (Schwartz 1-3, Van Dyke 2-5, Noble 1-4, Ladine 2-8). Assists_Stanford 16 (Jones 7), Washington 18 (Noble 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 24 (Brink 6), Washington 34 (Van Dyke 10). Total Fouls_Stanford 18, Washington 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,317.

