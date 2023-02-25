Washington St. 63, California 57

Gueye 5-12 9-9 20, Jakimovski 0-5 0-0 0, Rodman 0-4 3-4 3, Bamba 6-12 5-7 19, Powell 3-10 1-2 9, Mullins 2-7 2-2 7, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Houinsou 1-3 1-2 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 21-26 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling