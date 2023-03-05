Washington St. 65, No. 19 UCLA 61

Motuga 0-0 0-0 0, Murekatete 8-11 5-7 21, Leger-Walker 7-11 4-5 23, Teder 2-3 2-2 7, Wallack 1-3 1-2 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Tuhina 2-6 2-2 6, Clarke 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 22-41 14-18 65
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling