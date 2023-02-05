Washington St. 70, California 60

Lutje Schipholt 4-7 0-0 8, Tuitele 3-4 0-0 7, Curry 2-8 2-4 8, Martin 4-9 1-2 11, McIntosh 1-9 3-4 5, Langarita 4-5 0-0 8, Onyiah 1-2 1-1 3, Bonner 1-1 0-0 2, Mastrov 0-1 0-0 0, Ortiz 2-3 2-2 8, Totals 22-49 9-13 60
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling