Skip to main content
Sports

West Virginia 62, TCU 55

Blacksten 3-8 2-2 8, Hemingway 3-9 0-0 8, Nichols 0-1 1-2 1, Quinerly 10-18 1-3 23, Watson 4-11 1-2 10, Beh 1-1 0-0 2, Diggs 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 1-2 0-0 3, Samuel 1-3 3-4 5, Totals 24-57 8-13 62

TCU (6-14)

Cravens 3-5 0-0 6, Fisher 4-11 2-2 10, Makolo 1-5 3-4 5, Manumaleuga 0-7 0-0 0, Taiwo 5-12 2-6 16, Ibeh 7-10 4-7 18, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 0-4 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 11-19 55

West Virginia 13 17 11 21 62
TCU 12 11 15 17 55

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-23 (Blacksten 0-2, Hemingway 2-6, Nichols 0-1, Quinerly 2-6, Watson 1-5, Bates 1-1, Samuel 0-2), TCU 4-25 (Fisher 0-4, Makolo 0-1, Manumaleuga 0-5, Taiwo 4-10, Roberson 0-1, Bradley 0-4). Assists_West Virginia 14 (Hemingway 4, Nichols 4), TCU 13 (Fisher 7). Fouled Out_West Virginia Hemingway. Rebounds_West Virginia 37 (Blacksten 7, Hemingway 7, Watson 7), TCU 37 (Ibeh 8). Total Fouls_West Virginia 18, TCU 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,314.

More for you
Written By