West Virginia 78, Texas Tech 62

Aimaq 2-4 0-0 4, Obanor 5-10 1-1 14, Harmon 6-15 2-2 14, Isaacs 4-13 4-4 15, Tyson 2-6 1-2 5, Batcho 1-3 2-2 4, Washington 0-1 2-2 2, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Jennings 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 20-55 16-17 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling