Wichita St. 91, SMU 89, 2OT

Odigie 10-16 1-5 21, Williamson 9-16 1-2 19, Nutall 6-16 1-2 15, Phelps 9-17 6-8 26, Smith 2-6 0-0 6, Ambrose-Hylton 0-2 0-0 0, Lanier 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Njie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 9-17 89.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling