Sports

Wyoming 85, Fresno St. 62

Andre 2-6 2-3 6, Baker 3-9 3-3 10, Hill 4-6 2-2 11, Colimerio 3-8 2-2 9, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Whitaker 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 4-9 2-4 10, Yap 3-9 0-0 8, Campbell 1-3 0-0 2, Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0, Gorton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 11-14 62.

WYOMING (6-14)

Barnhart 4-7 2-2 12, Oden 5-8 3-3 15, Thompson 6-10 2-2 18, Maldonado 5-7 3-3 14, Reynolds 4-10 0-0 9, Dusell 1-4 0-0 3, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Kyman 1-3 0-0 3, Anderson 3-3 2-2 9, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Roberson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-57 14-14 85.

Halftime_Wyoming 47-25. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 7-25 (Whitaker 2-4, Yap 2-7, Hill 1-1, Baker 1-4, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 0-1, Moore 0-1, Vasquez 0-1, Campbell 0-2), Wyoming 13-28 (Thompson 4-8, Barnhart 2-3, Oden 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 1-3, Reynolds 1-3, Dusell 1-4, Wenzel 0-1). Rebounds_Fresno St. 18 (Colimerio 6), Wyoming 43 (Oden 10). Assists_Fresno St. 13 (Hill 7), Wyoming 16 (Maldonado 8). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 17, Wyoming 20.

