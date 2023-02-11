Yale 99, Columbia 68

Bedri 3-11 2-4 8, Odunowo 0-1 1-4 1, Brown 3-11 8-8 14, De La Rosa 5-9 6-7 19, McLean 1-3 1-2 3, Murphy 3-8 0-0 8, Thompson 5-10 0-0 12, Noland 1-3 0-0 3, Tavroff 0-0 0-0 0, Stankard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 18-25 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling