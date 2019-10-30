Buster Douglas to promote long odds against Tyson to inspire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buster Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.

The 59-year-old Douglas plans to announce his "42 to 1" initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. Columbus' Franklin University and programs serving at-risk youth, former prison inmates and other vulnerable populations are participating.

James "Buster" Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

The contest gained renewed attention with the release of an ESPN documentary in December.