Hundreds protest Washington NFL team name in Minneapolis

Protesters march from Peavey Park to US Bank Stadium to protest the use of "Redskins" in the name of the Washington NFL football team, and the names of some other pro sports teams, before Washington's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatrarii/Star Tribune via AP) less Protesters march from Peavey Park to US Bank Stadium to protest the use of "Redskins" in the name of the Washington NFL football team, and the names of some other pro sports teams, before Washington's game ... more Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii, AP Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Hundreds protest Washington NFL team name in Minneapolis 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters chanting "We are not your mascot" have marched in Minneapolis against the Washington Redskins team name.

Demonstrators rallied Thursday ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' game against Washington. The protesters called the team's name racist and degrading to American Indians.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan told the crowd the mascot "dehumanizes our people." Flanagan is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Also speaking was U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum. The Star Tribune reports McCollum said, "It's long past time to change the name."

Washington owner Dan Snyder has said the team name shows honor and respect.

But David Glass, president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and a member of the White Earth Nation, says the name is an offensive racial slur.