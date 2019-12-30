No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
4 Chase Daniel QB 6-0 229 10-07-1986 11 Missouri
9 Tyler Bray QB 6-6 223 12-27-1991 6 Tennessee
10 Mitchell Trubisky QB 6-2 215 08-20-1994 3 North Carolina
12 Allen Robinson II WR 6-2 220 08-24-1993 6 Penn State
13 Alex Wesley WR 6-0 190 0 Northern Colorado
14 Thomas Ives WR 6-4 218 06-25-1996 0 Colgate
15 Eddy Pineiro K 5-11 177 09-13-1995 2 Florida
16 Pat O'Donnell P 6-4 212 02-22-1991 6 Miami (FL)
17 Anthony Miller WR 5-11 199 10-09-1995 2 Memphis
18 Taylor Gabriel WR 5-7 168 02-17-1991 6 Abilene Christian
19 Reggie Davis WR 6-0 170 11-22-1995 1 Georgia
20 Prince Amukamara CB 6-0 206 06-06-1989 9 Nebraska
21 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix SS 6-1 211 12-21-1992 6 Alabama
22 Kevin Toliver II CB 6-2 199 11-24-1995 2 LSU
23 Kyle Fuller CB 5-11 194 02-16-1992 6 Virginia Tech
24 Buster Skrine CB 5-9 187 04-26-1989 9 Chattanooga
25 Xavier Crawford CB 5-11 187 10-12-1995 0 Central Michigan
26 Deon Bush SS 6-0 200 08-14-1993 4 Miami (FL)
27 x-Sherrick McManis CB 5-11 203 12-19-1987 10 Northwestern
29 Tarik Cohen RB 5-6 191 07-26-1995 3 North Carolina A&T
30 Michael Joseph CB 6-0 194 03-19-1995 1 Dubuque
32 David Montgomery RB 5-10 222 07-06-1997 0 Iowa State
33 Duke Shelley CB 5-8 183 10-08-1996 0 Kansas State
35 Ryan Nall RB 6-2 239 12-27-1995 1 Oregon State
36 DeAndre Houston-Carson SS 6-0 202 04-13-1993 4 William & Mary
37 Stephen Denmark CB 6-2 217 04-20-1996 0 Valdosta State
39 Eddie Jackson FS 6-0 204 12-10-1992 3 Alabama
43 Eric Saubert TE 6-5 253 05-01-1994 3 Drake
44 Nick Kwiatkoski LB 6-2 243 05-26-1993 4 West Virginia
45 Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB 6-1 226 10-12-1995 2 Western Kentucky
46 Dax Raymond TE 6-4 245 11-30-1994 0 Utah State
47 Isaiah Irving OLB 6-3 254 06-09-1994 3 San Jose State
48 Patrick Scales LS 6-3 228 02-11-1988 4 Utah State
49 Jesper Horsted TE 6-3 237 02-27-1997 0 Princeton
52 Khalil Mack OLB 6-3 269 02-22-1991 6 Buffalo
53 Devante Bond OLB 6-1 236 07-03-1993 4 Oklahoma
55 Josh Woods LB 6-1 236 07-01-1996 1 Maryland
57 Kevin Pierre-Louis LB 6-0 231 10-07-1991 5 Boston College
58 x-Roquan Smith LB 6-0 230 04-08-1997 2 Georgia
59 x-Danny Trevathan LB 6-0 237 03-24-1990 8 Kentucky
60 Corey Levin C 6-4 307 08-12-1994 3 Chattanooga
62 Ted Larsen OG 6-3 323 06-13-1987 10 North Carolina State
64 Alex Bars OL 6-5 314 09-08-1995 0 Notre Dame
65 Cody Whitehair C 6-3 309 07-11-1992 4 Kansas State
67 Sam Mustipher OL 6-2 311 08-13-1996 0 Notre Dame
68 James Daniels C 6-3 305 09-13-1997 2 Iowa
69 Rashaad Coward OT 6-5 326 11-06-1994 2 Old Dominion
70 Bobby Massie OT 6-6 325 08-01-1989 8 Mississippi
72 Charles Leno Jr. OT 6-3 307 10-09-1991 6 Boise State
73 Cornelius Lucas OT 6-8 327 07-18-1991 5 Kansas State
75 x-Kyle Long OG 6-6 332 12-05-1988 7 Oregon
76 Abdullah Anderson DT 6-3 297 01-24-1996 1 Bucknell
78 Dino Boyd OT 6-4 300 09-02-1996 0 Cincinnati
79 x-T.J. Clemmings OT 6-4 337 11-18-1991 5 Pittsburgh
80 x-Trey Burton TE 6-2 238 10-29-1991 6 Florida
81 J.P. Holtz TE 6-3 255 08-28-1993 1 Pittsburgh
82 x-Ben Braunecker TE 6-3 247 02-07-1994 4 Harvard
83 Javon Wims WR 6-2 221 09-11-1994 2 Georgia
84 Cordarrelle Patterson WR 6-2 238 03-17-1991 7 Tennessee
85 Bradley Sowell TE 6-6 277 06-06-1989 8 Mississippi
87 x-Adam Shaheen TE 6-6 257 10-24-1994 3 Ashland
88 Riley Ridley WR 6-1 200 07-26-1997 0 Georgia
91 Eddie Goldman NT 6-3 318 01-06-1994 5 Florida State
92 Brent Urban DE 6-7 300 05-05-1991 4 Virginia
93 James Vaughters LB 6-1 256 06-27-1993 1 Stanford
94 Leonard Floyd OLB 6-5 240 09-08-1992 4 Georgia
95 Roy Robertson-Harris DE 6-5 292 07-23-1993 3 UTEP
96 Akiem Hicks DT 6-4 352 11-16-1989 8 Regina (CAN)
97 Nick Williams DT 6-4 308 02-21-1990 4 Samford
98 Bilal Nichols DT 6-3 313 09-14-1996 2 Delaware
99 Aaron Lynch LB 6-5 285 03-08-1993 6 South Florida

x-Injured reserve