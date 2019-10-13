https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/ACC-Individual-Leaders-14518354.php
ACC Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|6
|144
|745
|6
|124.2
|Hawkins,Louisville
|6
|111
|622
|3
|103.7
|Akers,Florida St.
|6
|124
|616
|7
|102.7
|Etienne,Clemson
|6
|84
|589
|5
|98.2
|Williams,North Carolina
|6
|83
|492
|3
|82.0
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|6
|70
|472
|6
|78.7
|Mason,Georgia Tech
|6
|75
|425
|5
|70.8
|McClease,Virginia Tech
|6
|84
|403
|2
|67.2
|Carter,North Carolina
|6
|84
|387
|0
|64.5
|Harris,Duke
|6
|83
|380
|5
|63.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Newman,Wake Forest
|6
|209
|141
|5
|1,772
|17
|160.7
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|6
|124
|89
|3
|1,074
|7
|158.3
|Brown,Boston College
|6
|137
|81
|2
|1,250
|9
|154.5
|Howell,North Carolina
|6
|195
|123
|3
|1,544
|15
|151.9
|Lawrence,Clemson
|6
|161
|101
|6
|1,301
|11
|145.7
|Devito,Syracuse
|6
|206
|135
|5
|1,534
|12
|142.5
|Blackman,Florida St.
|5
|147
|95
|4
|1,036
|9
|138.6
|Harris,Duke
|6
|181
|115
|4
|1,183
|11
|134.1
|Perkins,Virginia
|6
|208
|135
|6
|1,421
|8
|129.2
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|5
|224
|136
|4
|1,370
|6
|117.4
|McKay,NC State
|5
|150
|86
|1
|910
|3
|113.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|50
|396
|8.3
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|6
|46
|711
|7.7
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|6
|41
|511
|6.8
|Reed,Virginia
|6
|37
|355
|6.2
|Emezie,NC State
|6
|33
|358
|5.5
|Jackson,Syracuse
|6
|33
|499
|5.5
|Atwell,Louisville
|6
|32
|509
|5.3
|Dubois,Virginia
|6
|32
|427
|5.3
|Newsome,North Carolina
|6
|29
|367
|4.8
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|6
|29
|498
|4.8
|Ross,Clemson
|5
|23
|279
|4.6
|Calhoun,Duke
|6
|27
|254
|4.5
|Gray,Duke
|6
|26
|197
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|6
|46
|711
|118.5
|Higgins,Clemson
|6
|24
|549
|91.5
|Mack,Pittsburgh
|6
|41
|511
|85.2
|Atwell,Louisville
|6
|32
|509
|84.8
|Jackson,Syracuse
|6
|33
|499
|83.2
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|6
|29
|498
|83.0
|Terry,Florida St.
|6
|23
|467
|77.8
|Dubois,Virginia
|6
|32
|427
|71.2
|Brown,North Carolina
|6
|24
|424
|70.7
|Jordan,Miami (FL)
|6
|25
|417
|69.5
|Fitzpatri,Louisville
|6
|21
|408
|68.0
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|50
|396
|66.0
|Newsome,North Carolina
|6
|29
|367
|61.2
|Emezie,NC State
|6
|33
|358
|59.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Farley,Virginia Tech
|6
|3
|-3
|0
|.5
|Muse,Clemson
|6
|3
|13
|0
|.5
|Waller,Virginia Tech
|6
|3
|23
|0
|.5
|Ford,Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|48
|1
|.3
|Henderson,Wake Forest
|6
|2
|3
|0
|.3
|Ingram,NC State
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|-2
|0
|.3
|Palmer,Boston College
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Thomas,NC State
|6
|9
|131
|14.6
|Riley,Syracuse
|6
|8
|105
|13.1
|Blackwell,Duke
|6
|10
|131
|13.1
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|6
|10
|93
|9.3
|Matthews,Florida St.
|5
|11
|101
|9.2
|Levy,Boston College
|6
|9
|78
|8.7
|Kemp,Virginia
|5
|13
|96
|7.4
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|16
|97
|6.1
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Hall,Louisville
|6
|9
|349
|38.8
|Reed,Virginia
|6
|13
|453
|34.8
|Helton,Florida St.
|6
|8
|228
|28.5
|Oliver,Georgia Tech
|6
|8
|203
|25.4
|Carter,North Carolina
|6
|10
|248
|24.8
|Levy,Boston College
|6
|21
|503
|24.0
|Lesane,NC State
|6
|9
|177
|19.7
|Carter II,Duke
|6
|11
|215
|19.5
|Riley,Syracuse
|6
|10
|187
|18.7
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Bradburn,Virginia Tech
|6
|26
|48.0
|Gill,NC State
|6
|26
|47.5
|Hofrichte,Syracuse
|6
|37
|46.0
|Hedley,Miami (FL)
|6
|22
|45.7
|Maggio,Wake Forest
|6
|30
|45.4
|Christodo,Pittsburgh
|6
|34
|43.6
|Harvin II,Georgia Tech
|6
|36
|43.5
|Spiers,Clemson
|6
|22
|43.4
|Parker,Duke
|6
|26
|43.1
|Carlson,Boston College
|6
|25
|42.2
|Kiernan,North Carolina
|6
|34
|41.8
|King,Louisville
|6
|26
|41.3
|Martin,Florida St.
|5
|31
|40.6
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Dunn,NC State
|6
|13
|16
|.813
|2.17
|Delaney,Virginia
|6
|10
|14
|.714
|1.67
|Reed,Duke
|6
|8
|8
|1.000
|1.33
|Ruggles,North Carolina
|6
|8
|12
|.667
|1.33
|Creque,Louisville
|6
|7
|9
|.778
|1.17
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|6
|7
|7
|1.000
|1.17
|Kessman,Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|12
|.500
|1.00
|Szmyt,Syracuse
|6
|6
|7
|.857
|1.00
|Baxa,Miami (FL)
|6
|5
|9
|.556
|.83
|Boumerhi,Boston College
|6
|5
|7
|.714
|.83
|Johnson,Virginia Tech
|6
|5
|7
|.714
|.83
|Potter,Clemson
|6
|5
|9
|.556
|.83
|Aguayo,Florida St.
|6
|4
|8
|.500
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Dillon,Boston College
|6
|745
|138
|0
|0
|0
|151
|883
|147.17
|Reed,Virginia
|6
|25
|355
|0
|453
|0
|52
|833
|138.83
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|6
|0
|711
|93
|0
|0
|56
|804
|134.00
|Carter,North Carolina
|6
|387
|107
|0
|248
|0
|107
|742
|123.67
|Akers,Florida St.
|6
|616
|108
|0
|0
|0
|139
|724
|120.67
|Hawkins,Louisville
|6
|622
|13
|10
|47
|0
|116
|692
|115.33
|Etienne,Clemson
|6
|589
|93
|0
|0
|0
|95
|682
|113.67
|Levy,Boston College
|6
|73
|0
|78
|503
|0
|41
|654
|109.00
|Hall,Louisville
|6
|292
|10
|0
|349
|0
|81
|651
|108.50
|Atwell,Louisville
|6
|17
|509
|86
|0
|0
|37
|612
|102.00
|Williams,North Carolina
|6
|492
|96
|0
|0
|0
|93
|588
|98.00
|Ffrench,Pittsburgh
|6
|23
|396
|97
|69
|0
|75
|585
|97.50
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Newman,Wake Forest
|6
|296
|2,047
|341.2
|Pickett,Pittsburgh
|5
|265
|1,436
|287.2
|Perkins,Virginia
|6
|292
|1,612
|268.7
|Devito,Syracuse
|6
|267
|1,592
|265.3
|Harris,Duke
|6
|264
|1,563
|260.5
|Howell,North Carolina
|6
|251
|1,559
|259.8
|Lawrence,Clemson
|6
|189
|1,441
|240.2
|Brown,Boston College
|6
|170
|1,378
|229.7
|Cunningha,Louisville
|5
|113
|1,046
|209.2
|Blackman,Florida St.
|5
|174
|1,015
|203.0
|McKay,NC State
|5
|173
|973
|194.6
|Williams,Miami (FL)
|6
|157
|1,023
|170.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Dunn,NC State
|6
|18
|13
|16
|57
|9.5
|Akers,Florida St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Surratt,Wake Forest
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Sciba,Wake Forest
|6
|30
|7
|7
|51
|8.5
|Creque,Louisville
|6
|29
|7
|9
|50
|8.3
|Delaney,Virginia
|6
|19
|10
|14
|48
|8.0
|Reed,Duke
|6
|23
|8
|8
|47
|7.8
|Dallas,Miami (FL)
|6
|0
|0
|0
|44
|7.3
|Dillon,Boston College
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Jackson,Duke
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Potter,Clemson
|6
|27
|5
|9
|42
|7.0
|Washingto,Wake Forest
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
