G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Dillon,Boston College 6 144 745 6 124.2
Hawkins,Louisville 6 111 622 3 103.7
Akers,Florida St. 6 124 616 7 102.7
Etienne,Clemson 6 84 589 5 98.2
Williams,North Carolina 6 83 492 3 82.0
Dallas,Miami (FL) 6 70 472 6 78.7
Mason,Georgia Tech 6 75 425 5 70.8
McClease,Virginia Tech 6 84 403 2 67.2
Carter,North Carolina 6 84 387 0 64.5
Harris,Duke 6 83 380 5 63.3

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Newman,Wake Forest 6 209 141 5 1,772 17 160.7
Williams,Miami (FL) 6 124 89 3 1,074 7 158.3
Brown,Boston College 6 137 81 2 1,250 9 154.5
Howell,North Carolina 6 195 123 3 1,544 15 151.9
Lawrence,Clemson 6 161 101 6 1,301 11 145.7
Devito,Syracuse 6 206 135 5 1,534 12 142.5
Blackman,Florida St. 5 147 95 4 1,036 9 138.6
Harris,Duke 6 181 115 4 1,183 11 134.1
Perkins,Virginia 6 208 135 6 1,421 8 129.2
Pickett,Pittsburgh 5 224 136 4 1,370 6 117.4
McKay,NC State 5 150 86 1 910 3 113.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 50 396 8.3
Surratt,Wake Forest 6 46 711 7.7
Mack,Pittsburgh 6 41 511 6.8
Reed,Virginia 6 37 355 6.2
Emezie,NC State 6 33 358 5.5
Jackson,Syracuse 6 33 499 5.5
Atwell,Louisville 6 32 509 5.3
Dubois,Virginia 6 32 427 5.3
Newsome,North Carolina 6 29 367 4.8
Washingto,Wake Forest 6 29 498 4.8
Ross,Clemson 5 23 279 4.6
Calhoun,Duke 6 27 254 4.5
Gray,Duke 6 26 197 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Surratt,Wake Forest 6 46 711 118.5
Higgins,Clemson 6 24 549 91.5
Mack,Pittsburgh 6 41 511 85.2
Atwell,Louisville 6 32 509 84.8
Jackson,Syracuse 6 33 499 83.2
Washingto,Wake Forest 6 29 498 83.0
Terry,Florida St. 6 23 467 77.8
Dubois,Virginia 6 32 427 71.2
Brown,North Carolina 6 24 424 70.7
Jordan,Miami (FL) 6 25 417 69.5
Fitzpatri,Louisville 6 21 408 68.0
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 50 396 66.0
Newsome,North Carolina 6 29 367 61.2
Emezie,NC State 6 33 358 59.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Farley,Virginia Tech 6 3 -3 0 .5
Muse,Clemson 6 3 13 0 .5
Waller,Virginia Tech 6 3 23 0 .5
Ford,Pittsburgh 6 2 48 1 .3
Henderson,Wake Forest 6 2 3 0 .3
Ingram,NC State 6 2 0 0 .3
Oliver,Georgia Tech 6 2 -2 0 .3
Palmer,Boston College 6 2 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Thomas,NC State 6 9 131 14.6
Riley,Syracuse 6 8 105 13.1
Blackwell,Duke 6 10 131 13.1
Surratt,Wake Forest 6 10 93 9.3
Matthews,Florida St. 5 11 101 9.2
Levy,Boston College 6 9 78 8.7
Kemp,Virginia 5 13 96 7.4
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 16 97 6.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Hall,Louisville 6 9 349 38.8
Reed,Virginia 6 13 453 34.8
Helton,Florida St. 6 8 228 28.5
Oliver,Georgia Tech 6 8 203 25.4
Carter,North Carolina 6 10 248 24.8
Levy,Boston College 6 21 503 24.0
Lesane,NC State 6 9 177 19.7
Carter II,Duke 6 11 215 19.5
Riley,Syracuse 6 10 187 18.7

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Bradburn,Virginia Tech 6 26 48.0
Gill,NC State 6 26 47.5
Hofrichte,Syracuse 6 37 46.0
Hedley,Miami (FL) 6 22 45.7
Maggio,Wake Forest 6 30 45.4
Christodo,Pittsburgh 6 34 43.6
Harvin II,Georgia Tech 6 36 43.5
Spiers,Clemson 6 22 43.4
Parker,Duke 6 26 43.1
Carlson,Boston College 6 25 42.2
Kiernan,North Carolina 6 34 41.8
King,Louisville 6 26 41.3
Martin,Florida St. 5 31 40.6

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Dunn,NC State 6 13 16 .813 2.17
Delaney,Virginia 6 10 14 .714 1.67
Reed,Duke 6 8 8 1.000 1.33
Ruggles,North Carolina 6 8 12 .667 1.33
Creque,Louisville 6 7 9 .778 1.17
Sciba,Wake Forest 6 7 7 1.000 1.17
Kessman,Pittsburgh 6 6 12 .500 1.00
Szmyt,Syracuse 6 6 7 .857 1.00
Baxa,Miami (FL) 6 5 9 .556 .83
Boumerhi,Boston College 6 5 7 .714 .83
Johnson,Virginia Tech 6 5 7 .714 .83
Potter,Clemson 6 5 9 .556 .83
Aguayo,Florida St. 6 4 8 .500 .67

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Dillon,Boston College 6 745 138 0 0 0 151 883 147.17
Reed,Virginia 6 25 355 0 453 0 52 833 138.83
Surratt,Wake Forest 6 0 711 93 0 0 56 804 134.00
Carter,North Carolina 6 387 107 0 248 0 107 742 123.67
Akers,Florida St. 6 616 108 0 0 0 139 724 120.67
Hawkins,Louisville 6 622 13 10 47 0 116 692 115.33
Etienne,Clemson 6 589 93 0 0 0 95 682 113.67
Levy,Boston College 6 73 0 78 503 0 41 654 109.00
Hall,Louisville 6 292 10 0 349 0 81 651 108.50
Atwell,Louisville 6 17 509 86 0 0 37 612 102.00
Williams,North Carolina 6 492 96 0 0 0 93 588 98.00
Ffrench,Pittsburgh 6 23 396 97 69 0 75 585 97.50

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Newman,Wake Forest 6 296 2,047 341.2
Pickett,Pittsburgh 5 265 1,436 287.2
Perkins,Virginia 6 292 1,612 268.7
Devito,Syracuse 6 267 1,592 265.3
Harris,Duke 6 264 1,563 260.5
Howell,North Carolina 6 251 1,559 259.8
Lawrence,Clemson 6 189 1,441 240.2
Brown,Boston College 6 170 1,378 229.7
Cunningha,Louisville 5 113 1,046 209.2
Blackman,Florida St. 5 174 1,015 203.0
McKay,NC State 5 173 973 194.6
Williams,Miami (FL) 6 157 1,023 170.5

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Dunn,NC State 6 18 13 16 57 9.5
Akers,Florida St. 6 0 0 0 54 9.0
Surratt,Wake Forest 6 0 0 0 54 9.0
Sciba,Wake Forest 6 30 7 7 51 8.5
Creque,Louisville 6 29 7 9 50 8.3
Delaney,Virginia 6 19 10 14 48 8.0
Reed,Duke 6 23 8 8 47 7.8
Dallas,Miami (FL) 6 0 0 0 44 7.3
Dillon,Boston College 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Jackson,Duke 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Potter,Clemson 6 27 5 9 42 7.0
Washingto,Wake Forest 6 0 0 0 42 7.0