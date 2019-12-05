Week 14

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Henry, Ten 13 11 2 0 0 78
Ingram, Bal 12 9 3 0 1 74
Ekeler, LAC 10 3 7 0 0 60
Allen, Buf 8 8 0 0 2 52
Chark, Jac 8 0 8 0 1 50
Andrews, Bal 7 0 7 0 0 42
Chubb, Cle 7 7 0 0 0 42
Fells, Hou 7 0 7 0 0 42
Jackson, Bal 7 7 0 0 0 42
Jacobs, Oak 7 7 0 0 0 42
Hopkins, Hou 6 0 6 0 1 38
Watson, Hou 6 5 1 0 1 38
M.Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36
Conner, Pit 6 4 2 0 0 36
Michel, NE 6 6 0 0 0 36
D.Parker, Mia 6 0 6 0 0 36
Sutton, Den 6 0 6 0 0 36
Beasley, Buf 5 0 5 0 1 32
Griffin, NYJ 5 0 5 0 1 32
Allen, LAC 5 0 5 0 0 30
Brown, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30
Dorsett, NE 5 0 5 0 0 30
Edelman, NE 5 0 5 0 0 30
Gordon, LAC 5 4 1 0 0 30
Hardman, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30
Hill, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30
Hilton, Ind 5 0 5 0 0 30
Landry, Cle 5 0 5 0 0 30
Lindsay, Den 5 5 0 0 0 30
McCoy, KC 5 4 1 0 0 30
Mixon, Cin 5 2 3 0 0 30
Williams, Oak 5 0 5 0 0 30

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Butker, KC 37/39 25/29 54 112
Tucker, Bal 44/45 22/23 51 110
Boswell, Pit 23/23 23/25 51 92
Lambo, Jac 13/14 25/26 53 88
McManus, Den 16/17 22/26 53 82
Seibert, Cle 22/25 20/23 48 82
Fairbairn, Hou 30/35 15/20 52 75
Vinatieri, Ind 22/28 17/25 55 73
Hauschka, Buf 26/28 15/21 51 71
Bullock, Cin 18/18 17/21 48 69
Carlson, Oak 27/29 12/17 48 63
McLaughlin, Ind 15/15 13/17 50 54
Ficken, NYJ 19/20 11/16 53 52
Sanders, Mia 19/20 11/15 54 52
Badgley, LAC 7/7 10/13 49 37
Gostkowski, NE 11/15 7/8 41 32

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Tannehill, Ten 176 128 72.7 1602 9.1 12 6.8 65 4 2.3 113.9
Jackson, Bal 322 214 66.5 2532 7.86 25 7.8 83 5 1.6 109.6
Mahomes, KC 352 227 64.5 2983 8.47 20 5.7 83 2 0.6 107.7
Watson, Hou 386 267 69.2 3133 8.12 23 6.0 53 7 1.8 105.9
Carr, Oak 367 259 70.6 2843 7.75 16 4.4 65 8 2.2 98.6
Brissett, Ind 325 209 64.3 2245 6.91 16 4.9 48 6 1.8 93.2
Minshew, Jac 334 204 61.1 2432 7.28 14 4.2 70 5 1.5 91.1
Allen, Buf 366 225 61.5 2591 7.08 16 4.4 40 8 2.2 88.3
Brady, NE 486 297 61.1 3268 6.72 18 3.7 58 6 1.2 88.2
Rivers, LAC 445 288 64.7 3434 7.72 17 3.8 55 15 3.4 86.9
Flacco, Den 262 171 65.3 1822 6.95 6 2.3 70 5 1.9 85.1
Darnold, NYJ 311 196 63.0 2154 6.93 13 4.2 92 10 3.2 84.0
Fitzpatrick, Mia 331 208 62.8 2266 6.85 13 3.9 43 11 3.3 82.2
Rudolph, Pit 263 162 61.6 1636 6.22 12 4.6 76 9 3.4 80.3
Dalton, Cin 375 226 60.3 2495 6.65 10 2.7 66 8 2.1 80.0
Mayfield, Cle 407 244 60.0 2917 7.17 15 3.7 89 14 3.4 79.9

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Hopkins, Hou 86 903 10.5 38 6
Edelman, NE 82 915 11.2 44 5
Allen, LAC 76 864 11.4 36t 5
Ekeler, LAC 69 718 10.4 55t 7
Boyd, Cin 68 758 11.1 47 3
Kelce, KC 68 923 13.6 47 4
Waller, Oak 66 807 12.2 48 3
Fournette, Jac 65 444 6.8 27 0
Landry, Cle 65 919 14.1 65 5
Brown, Buf 61 882 14.5 40t 5
Chark, Jac 58 881 15.2 69 8
Beckham, Cle 57 805 14.1 89t 2
Crowder, NYJ 57 588 10.3 30 3
White, NE 57 512 9.0 59 3
Beasley, Buf 55 635 11.5 51 5
Bell, NYJ 55 403 7.3 23 1

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Kelce, KC 923 68 13.6 47 4
Landry, Cle 919 65 14.1 65 5
Edelman, NE 915 82 11.2 44 5
Sutton, Den 906 54 16.8 70t 6
Hopkins, Hou 903 86 10.5 38 6
Brown, Buf 882 61 14.5 40t 5
Chark, Jac 881 58 15.2 69 8
Allen, LAC 864 76 11.4 36t 5
D.Parker, Mia 854 53 16.1 50 6
Waller, Oak 807 66 12.2 48 3
Beckham, Cle 805 57 14.1 89t 2
M.Williams, LAC 778 38 20.5 56 0
Boyd, Cin 758 68 11.1 47 3
Ekeler, LAC 718 69 10.4 55t 7
Andrews, Bal 693 53 13.1 51 7
Beasley, Buf 635 55 11.5 51 5

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Chubb, Cle 238 1175 4.9 88t 7
Henry, Ten 232 1140 4.9 74t 11
Jacobs, Oak 218 1061 4.9 51 7
Fournette, Jac 220 989 4.5 81 3
Jackson, Bal 140 977 7.0 47t 7
Mack, Ind 192 862 4.5 63t 4
Hyde, Hou 184 853 4.6 58 4
Ingram, Bal 166 837 5.0 53 9
Lindsay, Den 164 766 4.7 40 5
Michel, NE 184 645 3.5 26 6
Mixon, Cin 183 643 3.5 30 2
Bell, NYJ 183 589 3.2 19 3
Singletary, Buf 98 553 5.6 26 2
Gore, Buf 146 552 3.8 41 2
Gordon, LAC 120 468 3.9 24 4
Edwards, Bal 91 460 5.1 63t 2

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Fournette, Jac 1433 989 444
Chubb, Cle 1420 1175 245
Henry, Ten 1340 1140 200
Jacobs, Oak 1207 1061 146
Ekeler, LAC 1098 380 718
Ingram, Bal 1009 837 172
Bell, NYJ 992 589 403
Jackson, Bal 977 977 0
Lindsay, Den 949 766 183
Mack, Ind 938 862 76
Edelman, NE 934 19 915
Landry, Cle 929 10 919
Kelce, KC 923 0 923
Sutton, Den 923 17 906
Hopkins, Hou 909 6 903
Chark, Jac 901 20 881
Brown, Buf 886 4 882
Allen, LAC 885 21 864
Hyde, Hou 880 853 27
D.Parker, Mia 854 0 854
Mixon, Cin 833 643 190
Beckham, Cle 815 10 805
Waller, Oak 812 5 807
M.Williams, LAC 780 2 778
Boyd, Cin 774 16 758
White, NE 720 208 512
Michel, NE 719 645 74
Singletary, Buf 714 553 161
Andrews, Bal 693 0 693
Drake, Ari 682 417 265
D.Johnson, Hou 679 385 294
Freeman, Den 653 436 217
Gore, Buf 636 552 84
Beasley, Buf 635 0 635
Conner, Pit 632 390 242
Conley, Jac 625 0 625
A.Brown, Ten 624 -2 626
Sanders, SF 617 0 617
Hill, KC 612 14 598
Fuller, Hou 598 0 598

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Long, LAC 36 1707 60 47.4 2 0 25 189 12 41.1
Kern, Ten 62 2937 70 47.4 2 0 23 211 33 43.3
Gillan, Cle 50 2320 71 46.4 5 1 14 145 24 41.5
Cole, Oak 50 2310 60 46.2 4 0 26 285 21 38.9
Berry, Pit 55 2534 62 46.1 3 0 25 202 18 41.3
Edwards, NYJ 69 3173 63 46.0 2 0 38 250 21 41.8
Cooke, Jac 58 2656 61 45.8 2 0 18 84 20 43.7
Sanchez, Ind 43 1947 60 45.3 1 0 20 113 14 42.2
Haack, Mia 55 2470 62 44.9 2 0 23 159 17 41.3
Bailey, NE 66 2961 65 44.9 5 0 20 122 31 41.5
Huber, Cin 59 2631 63 44.6 4 0 17 84 25 41.8
Colquitt, KC 39 1720 68 44.1 2 0 16 63 18 41.5
Wadman, Den 63 2764 64 43.9 4 0 24 228 24 39.0
Bojorquez, Buf 54 2283 64 42.3 6 1 11 110 26 38.0

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Berrios, NYJ 15 151 10.1 26 0
Carter, Hou 18 171 9.5 23 0
Olszewski, NE 20 179 9.0 22 0
Spencer, Den 21 172 8.2 42 0
D.Thomas, Bal 20 130 7.5 20 0
Roberts, Buf 24 172 7.2 22 0
Westbrook, Jac 19 116 6.1 43 0
King, LAC 16 96 6.0 68t 1
Erickson, Cin 19 113 5.9 15 0
T.Davis, Mia 16 112 4.4 32 0

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Wilson, Cin 20 625 31.3 92t 1
Roberts, Buf 17 482 28.4 66 0
Grant, Mia 23 578 25.1 101t 1
Hardman, KC 19 437 23.0 34 0
T.Davis, Mia 19 411 21.6 52 0

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Peters, Bal 5 210 89t 3
Fitzpatrick, Pit 5 130 96t 1
D.McCourty, NE 5 49 24 0
Byard, Ten 4 79 28 0
Gilmore, NE 4 62 54t 1
Schobert, Cle 4 24 20 0
Ryan, Ten 4 16 16 0
White, Buf 4 8 7 0
E.Harris, Oak 3 145 59 2
Collins, NE 3 85 69t 1
Mathieu, KC 3 70 35 0
Simmons, Den 3 30 17 0
Jenkins, LAC 3 10 8 0
Gipson, Hou 2 79 79t 1
Harrison, Jac 2 66 35 0
Butler, Ten 2 61 38t 1
McCain, Mia 2 53 32 0
Thornhill, KC 2 46 46t 1
Burris, Cle 2 42 27 0
E.Thomas, Bal 2 38 24 0
Hayward, LAC 2 37 37 0
Moore, Ind 2 36 35 0
Harmon, NE 2 27 27 0
Bates, Cin 2 24 20 0
Jackson, NE 2 20 19 0
Haden, Pit 2 16 16 0
Humphrey, Bal 2 14 14 0
Hewitt, NYJ 2 13 9 0
Ward, KC 2 10 10 0
Bynes, Bal 2 7 6 0
Bush, Pit 2 6 6 0
Leonard, Ind 2 1 1 0
Herndon, Jac 2 0 0 0
Ja.Adams, NYJ 1 61 61t 1
Burnett, Cle 1 43 43 0
Reid, Hou 1 37 37 0
Mitchell, Cle 1 28 28 0
Phillips, Cin 1 27 27 0
Hooker, Ind 1 26 26 0
Sutton, Pit 1 26 26 0
Bouye, Jac 1 25 25 0
Jackson, Den 1 24 24 0
Ngakoue, Jac 1 23 23t 1
Roby, Hou 1 22 22 0
Jackson, Cin 1 19 19 0
Mosley, NYJ 1 17 17t 1
J.McCourty, NE 1 16 16 0
Hargreaves, Hou 1 15 15t 1
Poole, NYJ 1 15 15t 1
Jack, Jac 1 14 14 0
Roberts, NYJ 1 13 13 0
S.Williams, Cin 1 12 12 0
C.Harris, Den 1 11 11 0
Morrow, Oak 1 11 11 0
Kelly, Pit 1 10 10 0
D.Jones, Den 1 7 7 0
Smith, Bal 1 7 7 0
Watt, Pit 1 7 7 0
Simon, NE 1 6 6 0
Clark, KC 1 5 5 0
Guy, NE 1 5 5 0
Canady, NYJ 1 3 3 0
Conley, Hou 1 3 3 0
Johnson, NYJ 1 3 3 0
Lewis, Mia 1 3 3 0
Teamer, LAC 1 3 3 0
Mercilus, Hou 1 2 2 0
Tr.Edmunds, Pit 1 2 2 0
Addae, Hou 1 1 1 0
Hilton, Pit 1 1 1 0
Barron, Pit 1 0 0 0
Breeland, KC 1 0 0 0
Brooks, NE