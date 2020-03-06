Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PRAIRIE VIEW Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patterson 38 14-21 5-9 6-10 2 3 33
Andrus 16 2-5 0-1 1-4 1 3 4
Ellis 16 1-6 0-0 0-0 1 3 3
Lister 27 1-6 2-3 2-3 2 5 4
Sneed 27 2-2 0-0 0-0 3 2 4
Williams 29 6-16 1-2 1-4 3 4 16
Wiliams 25 1-4 3-5 1-6 1 3 5
Jackson 11 1-2 0-0 1-3 1 3 2
Henry 8 0-2 0-0 2-3 0 1 0
Bynum 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-65 11-20 14-34 14 27 71

Percentages: FG .431, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Williams 3-10, Ellis 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Wiliams 0-1, Lister 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Wiliams).

Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Lister 3, Wiliams 3, Patterson 2, Henry, Sneed).

Steals: 9 (Williams 3, Lister 2, Wiliams 2, Henry, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ALCORN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrews 24 3-9 2-3 1-5 1 1 10
Campbell 14 0-1 2-2 2-2 0 2 2
Crosby 34 6-10 6-8 4-9 3 4 19
Howard 35 4-9 11-11 0-5 4 3 22
Tillery 38 3-10 1-2 1-4 2 0 10
Wilson 24 1-3 0-2 2-9 1 3 2
Brewton 20 2-6 5-6 1-2 1 3 9
Fairley 8 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 4 4
Morris 3 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 22-52 27-35 12-38 13 20 80

Percentages: FG .423, FT .771.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Howard 3-6, Tillery 3-10, Andrews 2-7, Crosby 1-2, Morris 0-1, Brewton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Howard 2, Andrews, Wilson).

Turnovers: 16 (Crosby 5, Howard 3, Andrews 2, Tillery 2, Wilson 2, Brewton, Campbell).

Steals: 9 (Howard 3, Andrews 2, Brewton 2, Crosby 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View 30 41 71
Alcorn St. 38 42 80

A_395 (7,000).