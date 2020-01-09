https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/other-sports/article/AMERICAN-U-68-ARMY-60-14960745.php
AMERICAN U. 68, ARMY 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AMERICAN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|S.Nelson
|37
|5-14
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Beckton
|33
|2-9
|1-1
|1-5
|5
|1
|6
|Harris
|33
|3-6
|4-4
|1-5
|3
|0
|12
|Boonyasith
|29
|4-6
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|11
|Gasperini
|28
|7-10
|5-6
|2-5
|3
|3
|19
|C.Nelson
|21
|1-4
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Lubarsky
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Yiljep
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|13-16
|5-22
|15
|7
|68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Harris 2-4, S.Nelson 2-4, Boonyasith 1-3, C.Nelson 1-3, Beckton 1-6, Lubarsky 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Beckton, Yiljep).
Turnovers: 10 (S.Nelson 5, Alexander, C.Nelson, Gasperini, Harris, Yiljep).
Steals: 8 (Beckton 3, C.Nelson 2, S.Nelson 2, Boonyasith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARMY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|39
|6-16
|0-2
|1-4
|12
|2
|13
|Grayson
|36
|4-9
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|2
|13
|Wilson
|35
|8-10
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|3
|16
|King
|34
|6-9
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|13
|Caldwell
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|2
|Blackwell
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Madden
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Finke
|4
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Coleman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-48
|2-8
|3-26
|15
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .542, FT .250.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Grayson 3-8, Blackwell 1-1, King 1-2, Funk 1-6, Caldwell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Caldwell).
Turnovers: 18 (Funk 8, Grayson 3, Caldwell 2, King 2, Wilson 2, Blackwell).
Steals: 3 (Funk, Grayson, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|American U.
|38
|30
|—
|68
|Army
|30
|30
|—
|60
A_696 (5,043).
